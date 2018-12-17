India's telecom export council flags Huawei over national security concerns

The ripples from the growing alarm in other countries over the security risks presented by Huawei Technologies’ telecom equipment have reached Indian shores, with the telecom export body raising a red flag about possible dangers to national security from the private Chinese tech giant.

On the heels of other countries imposing bans or restrictions on the use of Huawei’s 5G telecom equipment, the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) plans to write to the national security advisor, Ajit Doval, asking for similar restrictions to be imposed in India ...