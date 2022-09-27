JUST IN
Consumer companies expect strong sales revival this festival season
Business Standard

Telecom may be first strategic sector to be picked up for privatisation

According to the centre's PSE policy announced in 2021, the government aims to maintain 'bare minimum' presence in strategic sectors that include energy, telecom, power, banks, and minerals.

Topics
telecom sector | privatisation | TCIL

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

telcos
Even as the centre was considering to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), it may consider privatisation of the public sector undertaking (PSU) which is involved in consultancy services, and already

Telecommunications (telecom) may be the first strategic sector to be shortlisted for privatisation under the new Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) Policy, 2021, since a series of meetings have been held to discuss recommendations made by the NITI Aayog, an official told Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:59 IST

