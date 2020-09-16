Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G

Telecom operators are locked in a bitter battle with key members of the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) for trying to push through an India-specific standard for 5G called TSDSI Radio Interface Standard or RIT. The operators would rather go along with the global standards set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project or 3GPP.

The project, which includes all global telecom and gear makers as members, started by setting up global 3G standards and is now handling 5G standards for the globe. The operators say that the move to have an India-specific ...