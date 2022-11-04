JUST IN
5G technology will improve network performance in India: Trai chairperson
Telecom operators to step up pace of 5G network rollout from December
Brand Kohli in top form as he turns 34; wishes pour in social media
Tesla's former India policy chief to join e-scooter start-up Ather
B2B unicorn Udaan fires around 350 employees on cost cutting measures
Samsung India sells mobile phones worth Rs 14,400 crore between Sept-Oct
No word from DoT on dues' conversion since April: Vodafone Idea CEO
Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of global layoffs
Hero MotoCorp, Harley Davidson close in on motorcycle platform
KFintech settles Sebi proceedings with payment of over Rs 91 lakh
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Brand Kohli in top form as he turns 34; wishes pour in social media
Business Standard

Telecom operators to step up pace of 5G network rollout from December

Number of towers may be increased to 10K per week by Jan

Topics
telecom operators | Bharti Airtel | Reliance Jio

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5g

Telecom operators have assured the department of telecommunications (DoT) that they will increase the pace of 5G roll out from December by adding 8,000 towers per week.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on telecom operators

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.