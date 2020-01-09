Telecom Q3 preview: Data subscriber adds, ARPU spike may better performance

The October-December quarter is likely to yield healthy operational performance for telecom operators with data adoption, subscriber addition, and average revenue per user (ARPU) showing positive growth.

Incumbent telcos are expected to report revenue growth, following higher data usage and data subscriber addition, while benefiting from interconnect usage charge (IUC) introduced by Reliance Jio. However, the impact of internet shutdowns across the country and subscriber response to recent tariff hikes will be watched closely. “Incumbent telecom operators are expected to see ...