Telecom, realty firms among Dattani's other Panama links

Nirav Modi Ltd's Panama-papers-linked intermediary Dattani Chartered Accountants is associated with 53 different entities mentioned in the database of secret offshore companies. The sectors which find representation in the list include telecom, oil and gas, and property. A number of other entities also seem to show activities such as research and marketing, according to an examination of the International Consortium of International Journalists’ database.

The given area of jurisdiction also varies. However, there are a few recurring names. For example, many of them show their ...