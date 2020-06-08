JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Hero MotoCorp Q4 results preview: Analysts see over 30% decline in profit
Business Standard

Telecom sector may remain three-player market, Vodafone Idea seen surviving

ARPU gains, hopes of government intervention and upgrades for Vodafone Idea strengthen Street's view

Topics
telecom sector | telecom market | Vodafone Idea

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Telecom stocks have been among the biggest gainers over the past month on the back of strong March quarter results, increased interest of technology giants in this sector, and expectations of gradual increase in tariffs over the next few quarters. The lower impact of the Covid-19 crisis and a jump in data consumption have boosted its attractiveness.

While Bharti Airtel has moved up 11 per cent, Reliance Industries (RIL) -- on the back of a slew of deals in Jio Platforms - has gained nine per cent. But, the biggest gainers have been Bharti Infratel (which has surged 39 per cent) and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU