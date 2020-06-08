Telecom sector may remain three-player market, Vodafone Idea seen surviving

Telecom stocks have been among the biggest gainers over the past month on the back of strong March quarter results, increased interest of technology giants in this sector, and expectations of gradual increase in tariffs over the next few quarters. The lower impact of the Covid-19 crisis and a jump in data consumption have boosted its attractiveness.

While Bharti Airtel has moved up 11 per cent, Reliance Industries (RIL) -- on the back of a slew of deals in Jio Platforms - has gained nine per cent. But, the biggest gainers have been Bharti Infratel (which has surged 39 per cent) and ...