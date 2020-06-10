JUST IN
GDP: The devil is in the revisions
Business Standard

Economic indicators show pick-up as govt eases Covid-19 lockdown curbs

While freight traffic has gone up, the Google location data shows more people are stepping out of their homes

Topics
Data economic indicators | Indian Economy | Lockdown

Sachin P Mampatta Krishna Kant & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai/Delhi 

Some weekly indicators of India’s economic activity show more of a recovery than others, as the country opens up after over two months of lockdown. While freight traffic has gone up, the Google location data shows more people are stepping out of their homes.

Internet speeds are similar to what was seen before the lockdown. Business Standard looks at these and other indicators as a means of tracking economic activity ahead of the more comprehensive data, which is often released with a lag. Analysts have started to track similar numbers in right earnest after the ...

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 00:49 IST

