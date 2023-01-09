Tell your client to maintain decorum: HC tells Ashneer Grover's counsel

has asked former Managing Director Ashneer Grover's counsel to advise his client to maintain decorum on his exit from the company, the Bar and Bench reported.

The court was hearing a suit filed by seeking, among other reliefs, orders to restrain Grover from making defamatory statements against the company, the report said.

"This social media has brought us down to this level. Ask him (Grover) to maintain decorum." Justice Navin Chawla remarked while issuing notice on an application filed by Ashneer Grover and his wife to seek access to their official email ids.

The remarks came in the wake of Grover's tweets and statements against and its officers presented in the court.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for BharatPe, told the court that even after filing the suit, Grover is saying things that can't be quoted in the court.

He further drew the court's attention to Grover's recently released book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, and pointed out how Grover equated the legal profession to prostitution in his book. The lawyer for BharatPe argued that an absence of an interim order did not mean Grover could keep saying anything.

Taking note of this, the court asked Grover, "Why are you saying all these things about these professions? Do these have any relevance? The moment you start saying something against these officers of the company, you are defaming the company," the Bar and bench reported.

After hearing the parties, the court granted additional time to Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, to file a response in the BharatPe case.

BharatPe had moved the High Court months after Ashneer Grover, and his wife Madhuri Jain were ousted from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Earlier in December, the High Court had issued summons to Grover, his wife, and others and gave them two weeks' time to file responses to the interim relief application filed by BharatPe. While appearing for BharatPe, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi presented some of Grover's tweets in court.

But no relief came for BharatPe at that time as Grover's counsel stated that they had not been served with the copy of the suit copy. The court did not pass any interim orders then and issued notice to Grover and others.

BharatPe, in the suit, has claimed damages worth over Rs 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife and his brother under various heads.