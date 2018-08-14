Tender for solar power project of 300 MW has been annulled by SECI: AGEL

Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said that Solar Corporation of India (SECI) has annulled the tender won by its arm Solar (UP) Private Ltd.

"AGEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Solar (UP) Private Ltd had won a tender for setting up 300 MWac solar generation projects floated by The said tender has been annulled by the SECI," AGEL said in a BSE filing



According to the statement with this (subsequent to this tender annulment), the AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity now stands at 3.20 GWac with 1. 96 GWac operational projects and balance 1.24 GWac in the development stage.

Earlier this month the had reportedly cancelled the tenders for 2,400 MW capacities out of 3,000 MW went under the hammer in July 2018. The AGEL arm was one of the successful bidders under that auction.