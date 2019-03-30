TenX2 eyes startups developing IP, IoT-led solutions with its India foray

TenX2, a provider of business acceleration, consulting and M&A solutions to startups along with other businesses globally, has forayed into India as the company eyes to tap the domestic that are working in the new technology space.

The Hong Kong-based firm, which was started by former CEO of and Siemens, Mike Mastroyiannis in 2016, will look at technology startups in the country that are building products through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), (IoT) and big data among others.

The firm has roped in Jubin Mishra, the former global head of Sankalp Intellecap, to drive its India operations. Mishra, who had also stints with global technology firm Accenture and financial major HSBC, will drive the company's initiatives to spot those startups which will then be funded through its network of venture capital funds.

"Despite having a vibrant ecosystem, many Indian startups are still not able to succeed due to the scarcity of funds apart from marketing support. In TenX2, we are going to fill that gap which is currently lacking," said Mishra, a Partner at "We are looking at those kinds of startups which are developing IP (intellectual property)-based products and smart IoT solutions that have universal appeal."

According to the company, apart from providing funding support from its network of VC firms, these startups will also get critical support in the form of domain and marketing from its network of experts which comprise many chief executive-level personalities.

"We can invest both in terms of rupee or dollar fund in a Apart from it, our panel of experts, which has hundreds of CXO-level executives will give their support for faster scaling up," Mishra said.

While India is considered to be the fourth largest home for startups, the failure rates are also very high due to many factors that include difficulties in scaling up the venture. To overcome this problem, apart from global firms, many Indian founders have started floating that will provide marketing and strategy support to startups.

For instance, co-founder of Flipkart, Binny Bansal has announced his second venture xto10x Technologies in December last year which will work on the same concepts. According to its website, xto10x Technologies helps early-stage start-ups build capabilities across functions like strategy, finance, human resource management, and growth.