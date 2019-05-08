Tepid base metal prices on LME may play spoilsport for Vedanta stock

A decline in base metal prices hurt Vedanta's results in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018-19. Another key reason why the metals major failed to meet the estimates was a lower zinc production and a disruption in Tuticorin's copper smelter.

However, the rupee's depreciation against the dollar and the contribution of a newly acquired steel business limited the losses to an extent. Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in Q4 averaged about 14 per cent lower year-on-year, and six per cent lower sequentially. Zinc, lead and copper prices averaged 11-21 per cent lower ...