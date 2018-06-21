Teradata names former CTO Vishal Sikka in IP-theft lawsuit against SAP

US analytics and cloud solutions provider on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against technology giant SAP, alleging that the company had indulged in misappropriation of its (IP) to build its platform.

The 35-page long complaint filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, also claimed that Vishal Sikka, the former Chief Technology Officer of SAP, was “aware of and supported SAP’s misappropriation of Teradata’s trade secrets”. Sikka who is widely credited as the creator of subsequently joined before leaving the Bengaluru-based company late last year.

In the complaint, said that had entered into a joint venture with it a decade ago with the intention of gaining access to its IP. The company alleged that stealing of its IP helped speed up the development of its platform.

“...during HANA development, the HANA developers, at the direction of Dr. Sikka, utilised the same solution developed by Teradata’s engineers and developers during the Bridge Project — using Teradata’s trade-secret techniques for optimising the execution of analytical queries and the speed of data storage and retrieval in large-scale databases,” the complaint read.

While SAP could not be reached for its comments for this story, a Reuters report quoted the software as saying that it was surprised by the complaint and that it might offer a comment once it had reviewed the lawsuit.

Sikka’s exit from last year was unceremonious as well, after a long drawn battle with the promoters of the company over the controversial acquisitions of two firms — and

While even an audit committee and Nandan Nilekani gave Sikka and the board a clean chit for the acquisition, Infosys, in its most recent quarterly results announced the sale of the Israeli firm, possibly to bring an end to the controversy which started with an anonymous whistleblower complaint.