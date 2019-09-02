Terry towel makers use recycled PET bottles, hosiery waste to cut costs

Facing stiff competition from Pakistan, with its devalued currency, and Bangladesh, which has stronger export policies, terry towel manufacturers in India have started using blended yarn made from recycled PET bottles and hosiery waste to make cost-effective products and stay afloat in the business.

The withdrawal of the generalised system of preferences (GSP) in June 2019 has made India’s terry towel exports to the United States 10 per cent costlier than similar products from Pakistan and Bangladesh. India’s two neighbours, however, continue to enjoy

“The industry has started using yarn made of PET bottles and hosiery waste to reduce input cost, which was the only way out to stay competitive in exports. By replacing a part of cotton yarn from the input, our terry towels are now 30 per cent cheaper than those made in Pakistan, making us competitive now in the US market despite GSP withdrawal,” said Govind Zanwar of Beyond, a terry towel maker in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Fortunately, both cheap raw materials — PET bottles and hosiery waste -- are adequately available in India. Also, primary processors of these wastes in Tamil Nadu import these raw materials from abroad.

“There are four layers in terry towels. Of which both outer layers that are in touch with skin continue to be made of cotton yarn. But yarns used to make the two inside layers have been replaced with PET bottles and hosiery waste. We have even showcased these products for global players,” said Rajesh Goski, Chief Executive Officer, Textile Development Foundation.

The overall home textile market in India is pegged at $5.6 billion of which exports contribute nearly 50 per cent. The US alone takes up 28 per cent of India’s overall exports of $2.8 billion and hence, is significant for the domestic terry towel industry.

According to Siddheshwar Gaddam, Chairman, TDF, the terry towel industry in India was using 100 per cent of cotton until recently, but has been now resorted to blending with five per cent of polyester. This polyester blending may go upto 30 per cent with the emaining 70 per cent being cotton.

Cotton prices remained elevated in India over the past one year with the benchmark Shankar-6 variety quoting at Rs 12,300 a quintal in the spot market.

Zanwar said there is a big demand for terry towels made from blended raw materials in the US, as consumers go for cost-effective products with good quality control equivalent to 100 per cent cotton products.