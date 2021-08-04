Tesla's duty cut demand reopens debate between domestic and foreign players

Elon Musk rarely stays out of controversy in whatever market he operates. But the latest one, a request for a duty cut on Tesla’s iconic electric vehicle (EV), has revealed an old fissure between automakers in India, with home-grown manufacturers on one side and global manufacturers on the other. The two have been split on the matter for several years.

The only thing that has changed is the context. Triggered by Tesla lobbying with the Indian government for an import duty cut, the debate now centres on EVs. Earlier, the arguments were over a duty cut on internal combustion engine or ...