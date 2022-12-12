JUST IN
PepsiCo India Holding FY22 profit declines 76.2%, revenue up by 21.6%
Maruti Suzuki seeks correct accounting of GHG emission benefits of ethanol
Govts to spend $11.6 billion on tech in 2023, says Gartner report
Kirloskar Brothers EGM: Shareholders reject call for forensic audit
Expand PLI scheme for electronics inputs and components, ICEA tells Centre
Top five steel companies, few others selected under the PLI scheme
Bharat Forge: Diversification, lower input costs should reap benefits
Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
In a first: Bajaj Allianz set to launch surety bonds on December 19
FMCG firms staring at muted revenue growth amid inflation, low rural demand
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Top five steel companies, few others selected under the PLI scheme
Business Standard

Expand PLI scheme for electronics inputs and components, ICEA tells Centre

The organisation has projected that components and sub-assemblies could provide a $100-billion export opportunity in the next five years

Topics
PLI scheme | Electronics | tariffs

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI scheme, electronics, smartphone, mobile, manufacturing
The ICEA has said tariffs on inputs and components are a barrier to localisation and has asked for scrapping the duties to zero on most of the inputs.

The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association of India (ICEA of India) has petitioned the government on extending the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to components and sub-assemblies for electronics with an initial budgetary allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. This, it said, is to “test the waters”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.