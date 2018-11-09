The Audi RS 6: Station wagon on the outside, Porsche on the inside

This August, Overton Prestige, a car dealer in Derbyshire, England, got overwhelming attention for a vehicle it listed for sale. The car in question — a one-year-old Audi RS 6, described by petrol-heads as a “high-powered estate” — made headlines because its owner was Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

He had driven the 552 horse-powered car for around a year before putting it on the block. It seemed fitting that the prince who has time and again defied convention would choose the RS 6, which is clearly an unconventional car. The RS 6 looks like a station wagon ...