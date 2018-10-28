The challenge is acquisition of new customers: BigBasket CEO Hari Menon

Online grocer BigBasket is on an expansion spree. With the acquisition of Morning Cart and RainCan, it has got into new segments — microdelivery and physical/omnichannel commerce.

The e-grocer has also acquired a controlling stake in kwik24, which operates cloud connected, unmanned vending machines. The addition of new businesses will see BigBasket try its hand at subscription-based services, offering consumers products such as milk, vegetables and fruits. The company is hopeful of leveraging its proximity to potential buyers and tap its large distribution network comprising 20 ...