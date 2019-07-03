The Chennai Angels invests Rs 1 cr in online cookware firm The Indus Valley

Angel investing group - (TCA) - on Wednesday announced an investnment of Rs 1 crore in online healthy cookware products store The Indus Valley.

The Indus Valley, was founded in 2016 by the husband and wife duo of Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar with the idea of transforming Indian kitchens with healthier cookware options.

The funds will be used to expand their presence in India’s growing home and cookware products space.

Indus Valley is a natural cookware brand, designing and selling healthy cookware options that are made using natural materials like iron, clay and wood, and closely works with artisans to produce the products, said Chandu Nair, who led the investment from

"Their core customers are women in major cities between 25-40 years of age, who are health conscious. The cookware industry is poised to grow at 21 per cent per annum. Customers are getting increasingly health conscious and the organic food, wellness market, fitness market are all growing at 20-25 per cent. We look forward to working with the Indus Valley team and help them scale up their operations," he said.

"Our investors come with varied skill sets and would be a great value addition to our company through their constant mentoring and support," said Jagadeesh Kumar, co-founder of The Indus Valley.

Founded in the year 2007, TCA comprises successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling large enterprises. Additionally, several seed and venture capital firms hold institutional membership in the group.