The co-living space heats up with real estate biggies making a beeline

As millennial employees are reshaping rental housing, real estate companies are making a beeline to grab a share of the growing co-living market in India.

While Bengaluru based Embassy Group will be investing Rs 2,000 crore to build a co-living community in six cities, another builder Puravankara is also foraying into the segment by end of this year. Called Olive by Embassy, the Embassy Group’s co-living facility will be launched in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune this year which will be followed by expansion in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR next year with a vision to take the ...