The drive now is to invest in existing customers: Audi India MD

On the sidelines of the launch of the A6 sedan, which generates almost 20 per cent of the German carmaker’s volumes, Audi India’s newly appointed Managing Director BALBIR SINGH DHILLON talks to Pavan Lall about Audi’s marketing strategy, the company’s plans to grow its market share, launches lined up for next year, and discounting being a thing of the past.

Edited excerpts: Some of your competitors have questioned the sustainability of your earlier strategy to use famous faces and heavy discounting to market your brand. As a luxury car brand, we are now ...