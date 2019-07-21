The family will remain in control of Apollo Hospitals: AHEL's Suneeta Reddy

Promoters of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) are looking for a strategic partner in the education business, which is independent of the listed entity, to bring down pledged shares. Promoters hold 34 per cent in AHEL, of which three-fourth is pledged.

MD and promoter Suneeta Reddy speaks to Gireesh Babu about how the family plans to bring down the level of pledged shares. Edited excerpts: What are the plans to release the promoters’ pledged shares in AHEL? We will reduce it by almost 50 per cent with the stake sale in Apollo Munich Health Insurance (to HDFC). We intend to ...