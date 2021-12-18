The five books that Mukesh Ambani says helped him make sense of 2021

Bloomberg New Economy asked Reliance Industries Ltd.’s which books helped him make sense of 2021 and are preparing him for 2022. Stuff your stockings with these recommendations from Asia’s richest man.

Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World

By Fareed Zakaria



Fareed captures certain stark similarities between the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the most disastrous events of the recent past to show that global crises often emerge from unsustainable lifestyle practices and weak governance structures. You realize that these issues need to be addressed urgently, which can be done only through efficient leadership, lifestyle transformation, and effective international cooperation. A quote in the book that has stuck with me is “outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional.” Available now

Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail

By Ray Dalio

An interesting book that elucidates the dynamics that have consistently determined successes and failures of major countries for over 500 years of history. It helps you discover why the times ahead will likely be radically different from those we are experiencing now. A must-read for policymakers, entrepreneurs, executives, and, most importantly, the youth. Available now

The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People—and the Fight for Our Future

By Alec Ross



It delves deep into how the social contract—the unsaid agreement between governments, businesses, and people—that sustained modern civilization for several decades is undergoing a fundamental shift in the digital age. The book has interviews with some of the greatest thinkers of our time on the political and economic forces that have contributed to this shift and on what lies ahead for our civilization. Available now

2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything

By Mauro Guillén

The book is full of insightful projections about the state of the world in 2030, especially about potential changes in demography and its impact on global economic prospects. It also explores trends in urbanization, technology, gig economy, and automation that are bound to shape the post-Covid world. Available now

Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results

By Josh Linker

This one is a must-read for entrepreneurs. You will realize that it is the small creative acts that unlock massive rewards in business. And by cultivating daily micro-innovations, individuals and organizations can effectively tackle tough challenges and seize transformational opportunities in the post-Covid world. Available now