Shriram Transport Finance Q2 net profit rises 38% to Rs 1,067 crore
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Users can now personalise ad experience with Google My Ad Center
Air India gets 72,000 job applications for cabin crew; 1,752 for pilots
Giving back: Start-up entrepreneurs double their donation in FY22
L&T Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 81% YoY on improved margins
Manoj Kohli parts ways with SoftBank India as country head, say sources
Cable manufacturer DCX Systems' Rs 500-cr IPO to open for 3 days on Oct 31
Asian Paints announces Rs 2,400-cr capex plans for two manufacturing units
Infosys allows employees to take up gig work with managers' prior consent
Coforge Q2 net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 220 crore, revenue up 19.9%
The great Indian unicorn conundrum: High valuations and higher losses

However, an increase in valuations does not translate into higher profitability

Topics
unicorn companies | Valuations | Indian companies

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani 

startups, start-ups, Open source software, technology, unicorn, funding, fintech
A Business Standard analysis shows that as valuations increased, five out of nine unicorns for which data was available, recorded higher losses

After announcing plans to lay off five per cent of its workforce (about 2,500 employees), edtech unicorn Byju’s has raised $250 million from existing investors. An analysis shows that the top 10 unicorns raised $10.1 billion in funding in 2021 — 3x more than the amount raised in 2019. Byju’s accounted for 30 per cent share.

unicorn companies

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:39 IST

