The handmade's tale: Etsy crafts strategy to fortify presence in India

Etsy, the Nasdaq-listed e-commerce company that deals primarily in art and handicraft, is reinforcing its presence in India. The online crafts marketplace is here to strengthen an outward-looking seller base.

It is finding sellers to sell art and handicraft to international buyers. “We see an opportunity to mobilise (a) large number of micro-entrepreneurs who can offer unique products to the Etsy community,” said Himanshu Wardhan, managing director, Etsy India. He said the company planned to tap into “creative entrepreneurs in India”. The online ...