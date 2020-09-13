The Kia Sonet is a feature-rich compact SUV with funky body language

Korean car-maker Kia made waves in the Indian market with the Seltos, its debut vehicle, that took competitors on in the city SUV space and generated strong volumes last year. The manufacturer then quickly followed the Seltos with a larger, more premium SUV, the Carnival.

And now it has brought the Sonet, which is clearly the company's pitch at conquering the small SUV segment. Not that this vehicle looks small by any stretch of the imagination. With its edgy, sculpted front grill and funky body language, the Sonet seems like a standard-sized substantial vehicle when on the road. ...