Jet episode raises many questions and govt of the day needs to answer them

Even as the Jet saga reaches its closing chapter, I have a few questions for anyone willing to answer. First, can someone please tell me what is the net worth of Jet’s former chairman Naresh Goyal? Even if he is a non-resident Indian, a government with the kind of might this one is displaying can surely find out. A precise number would be nice.

There are two possible answers. One, it could be awfully low, like what befits a promoter who has run his business rather unsuccessfully for a majority of the 25 years. I don’t know how much that number should be but I’m ...