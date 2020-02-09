The rapid rise of user-generated content and brands' TikTok challenge

The rapid rise and immense potential of user-generated content is indisputable.

But what does it mean for brands and marketers? Is it over-hyped as would seem from last year’s episode when an Instagram influencer with over 2 million followers failed to sell 36 T-shirts? Alternatively, what exactly is the potential since brands — from an FMCG major like ITC to entertainment platforms Shemaroo and Eros — seem to be reposing great faith on influencers? The story will still take some time to unfold completely and advertising through user-generated content may still be ...