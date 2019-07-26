The short-lived invincibility of real estate baron Amrapali's Anil Sharma

To his friends Anil Sharma always seemed invincible. Nothing, they believed, could hurt the chairman of the Amrapali group, who seemed to have everything — the right college degree, bureaucratic and political contacts and, most importantly, luck, which favoured him for almost two decades.

Till everything fell apart, his close friends believed that the man, known for his sharp wit, great people skills and always equipped with a ‘Plan B’, could get out of any crisis. But that was then. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court cancelled the registration of Amrapali group under the ...