The show goes on for in-cinema advertising: Brands use power of big screen

The siren call of digital media had led many to believe that the era of in-cinema advertising was well and truly over. However, two reports launched in the course of the past few weeks--the FICCI-EY report on media and entertainment and the Pitch Madison report—indicate that reports of the demise of in-cinema advertising may have been highly exaggerated.

In-cinema advertising is growing at 17 per cent a year according to the FICCI-EY report while the two reports peg the total revenue earned from advertising by the cinema exhibition industry at Rs 750-800 crore in 2018. The ...