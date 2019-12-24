The travel buff who started a slew of hostels for the backpacking crowd

In 2013, Pallavi Agarwal returned from a EuroTrip, having stayed in hostels that are an affordable accommodation alternative in those countries. Once back, she was surprised to see the lack of quality hostels in India.

So she decided to get into the business on her own, and a year later, goStops was born. "We did some research and were surprised to find that hostel culture is almost non-existent in India. The few that were there lacked quality and couldn't cater to present-day travelers who are looking for so much more than just a stay. Realising the huge gap, we came up with ...