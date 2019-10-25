There is no stress in retail loan book, still cautious: Axis Bank CEO

Axis Bank reported good numbers in the second quarter of FY20 even though the bank had a net loss of Rs 112 crore in the period. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry tells Abhijit Lele and Nidhi Rai the only stress is the commercial vehicle side.

Edited excerpts: Standard & Poor’s has come up with a report saying that the contagion (of loan default) has increased in the financial sector and it might spill over to the real estate sector. How far has this happened? Real estate is suffering because of uncompleted projects worth $40 billion and 85 per ...