Business Standard

There's a huge opportunity for performing credit funds: VAM's Sukumar

Sukumar explains why investment opportunities in this space are expected to grow manifold

Topics
Credit funds | Investment | Mutual Funds

Sundar Sethuraman 

Vineet Sukumar, founder & managing director, Vivriti Asset Management
Vineet Sukumar, founder & managing director, Vivriti Asset Management

On the debt side, mutual funds eye returns of 8 per cent while real estate and special situation funds eye 16 per cent plus returns. As a result, the space for 8 to 16 per cent returns is wide open, says Vineet Sukumar, founder & managing director, Vivriti Asset Management (VAM). an AIF offering performing credit funds. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Sukumar explains why investment opportunities in this space are expected to grow manifold. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:18 IST

