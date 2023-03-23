There's a huge opportunity for performing credit funds: VAM's Sukumar

On the debt side, eye returns of 8 per cent while real estate and special situation funds eye 16 per cent plus returns. As a result, the space for 8 to 16 per cent returns is wide open, says Vineet Sukumar, founder & managing director, Vivriti Asset Management (VAM). an AIF offering performing . In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Sukumar explains why opportunities in this space are expected to grow manifold. Edited excerpts: