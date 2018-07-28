There's life in this poison: The new organic cigarettes that spawn saplings

Vedobroto (Ved) Roy is friendly and loquacious and it is not hard to understand why he was such a successful advertisement man. He started his career at Ogilvy Mumbai, joined JWT Delhi, went to Cheil Communications, Delhi, and then worked for Leo-Burnett, Dhaka.

One day he and his artist wife Chetana decided to give it all up. “I knew I was selling poison when I sold soft drinks. There is a special room in hell reserved for people in advertising, different from the one reserved for lawyers,” he said. “Life was an 18-hour day — not that I was forced into it, ...