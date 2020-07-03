These co-living startups are helping tenants sail through Covid-19

Last month, Sai Ashok Madugula was handed the pink slip by a start-up in Hyderabad, citing a financial crunch because of the pandemic. The biggest worry for him was paying the rent from his savings.

Madugula had been staying at Zolo Twins, a co-living property owned by Zolostays, for over six months. To his surprise, he got an email from Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolostays, stating that his monthly rent of Rs 8,500 had been waived for July and August. “We don’t want to go bankrupt but help as much as we can. It should be in the bearable zone,” said ...