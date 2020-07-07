This Hyderabad couple uses ML technology to fight deadly neonatal disease

India has one of the world's highest incidences of Neonatal Sepsis, a deadly bacterial blood-stream infection. According to a Lancet review paper published in 2018, India has around 17,000 cases per 1,00,000 live births while the case fatality rate of sepsis among newborns ranges between 25 per cent to 65 per cent.

Avyantra, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has built a machine-learning platform to aid early risk assessment of neonatal Sepsis and treatment decisions, including antibiotic therapy. The risk score is based on algorithms developed from original data collected from ...