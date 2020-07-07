JUST IN
Samsung offers support on WhatsApp to help consumers in Covid-19 crisis
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

This Hyderabad couple uses ML technology to fight deadly neonatal disease

The start-up is also developing an automated peritoneal dialysis device in which the dialysate solution is inserted through the abdomen and performance parameters are monitored using IoT

Sai Ishwar  |  Mumbai 

India has one of the world's highest incidences of Neonatal Sepsis, a deadly bacterial blood-stream infection. According to a Lancet review paper published in 2018, India has around 17,000 cases per 1,00,000 live births while the case fatality rate of sepsis among newborns ranges between 25 per cent to 65 per cent.

Avyantra, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has built a machine-learning platform to aid early risk assessment of neonatal Sepsis and treatment decisions, including antibiotic therapy. The risk score is based on algorithms developed from original data collected from ...

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 14:01 IST

