This IIT engineer is building a 'Toppr' of an app in the edtech space

The edtech space has seen unprecedented growth during the times of the ongoing pandemic, and a slew of merger and acquisitions this year so far. But one entrepreneur in this space is a firm believer of ‘build’ as against to ‘buy’.

Toppr, the edtech start-up founded by Zishaan Hayath, has built six products in its seven years of its existence, with two rolled out post Covid-19, and has spent almost $40 million of the $80 million it has raised so far in the development of these products. It has channelised the energies of its 250 strong R&D team, which forms ...