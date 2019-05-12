This lesser known channel tops GEC viewership charts under new tariff order

It may well count among the most meteoric rises in broadcast history. Dangal, owned by a privately held network Enterr10 has become the most viewed GEC, according to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India), beating heavyweights from the Star and Sony stable to the top.

For a channel that was never on the advertisers’ radar, it has suddenly crept into everyone’s media plans. Its ad rates have shot up nearly four times in the past couple of weeks, a media planner said. Dangal catapulted to the top in April this year and has held its spot for five weeks in a row. ...