This start-up has put its money on education loans for short-term courses

When Rakesh Patnaik didn't land a job after completing his engineering course, he wasn't as unhappy. "I saw this as an opportunity to go back to becoming a fitness trainer," he says. But when his parents refused to fund another course for him, he had no other option but to look for loans.

Though banks didn't help him, the institute where he rolled-in assisted him in securing a loan from an NBFC. Education loan for short-term professional courses wasn't possible a few years back, but now lenders have started to see the opportunity in this space. One such ...