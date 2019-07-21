This start-up is redefining tiffin services with vending machines

While working at Paytm, Prerna Kalra barely had time to cook breakfast or lunch and found herself craving fresh homemade food at the office. Food delivery got tiresome, expensive and never matched her schedule between meetings. During a visit to China, she came across multiple vending machines that dispensed fresh food items, from fruits to momos and more.

Immediately the idea clicked and the food tech start-up Daalchini was born. The company, founded by Kalra and Vidya Bhushan, was launched in 2018. The Noida-headquartered tech start-up has raised Rs 3.5 crore in the seed round, ...