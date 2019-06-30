This start-up plans to help a million professionals earn Rs 10 lakh a year

Roshan Kumar studies design at a college in Delhi. He has shortlisted a few colleges in Europe for an advanced course in product design but they are expensive. So, Kumar is plying his skills for companies on TapChief, which is helping him save and also build a diverse portfolio of work.

TapChief was founded as an online advice platform by Arjun Krishna Vasisht, Vinay Krishna Shivam and Shashank Murali in 2016 when they were still students at BITS Pilani. People could seek advice from experts in various domains over a phone call. In time, the model was found to be wanting as it had ...