This start-up plays the good cop by helping trace India's lost children

In the American science-fiction crime drama series ‘Person of Interest,’ an artificial intelligence machine analyses government surveillance data to predict individuals who will be involved in a crime, whether as a victim or a perpetrator. What Gurugram-based startup Staqu Technologies does has an uncanny similarity to that reel world machine.

It has developed a technology that enables the search for missing people in the country through AI-powered facial recognition and various other innovations. The AI-powered solution is currently live with three state-level police ...