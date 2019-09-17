Three companies show interest to acquire Emami Group's cement arm

Months after the Rs 20,000-crore Emami Group started scouting for a buyer for its group entity, Emami Cement, at least three major cement producers have elicited interest to buy its assets. The interest stems from the fact that the cement arm of Emami is a low-cost producer, its assets are new and the firm has huge reserves of limestone, which can boost expansion.

The locational advantage in east India is an added incentive. According to industry officials, in the near future, despite capacity additions in the country’s northern and eastern regions, the demand for cement in ...