Tiger Global back on the prowl in Indian start-up arena after 2 years

After over two-year long hiatus from investing in Indian startups, global venture capital firm Tiger Global Management is once again stepping up the pace of its investment in the country.

After backing Checkmate, a restaurant ordering streamliner platform last month, the New York-based firm has now led a $6.4 million investment round in Chennai-based facilities management start-up Facilio. Considered to be one among the most prolific startup investors in the country, Tiger Global’s renewed investments come after it realised handsome returns from its investments in e-commerce ...