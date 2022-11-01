JUST IN
JLR partners with Wolfspeed for silicon carbide semiconductors supply
Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo elevates CMO Muralikrishnan to co-founder

He officially joined the founders in 2018 and began by leading the store-level growth hacking to brand development and was later named the group's CMO

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Wow! Momo, the Tiger Global-backed QSR chain, has elevated CMO Muralikrishnan to the position of co-founder. With this move, Murali also became part of the company's board.

“I have known Murali for half of my life now. He has a rich advertising background and his storytelling experience is unmatched today and handling his experience in brands, both from start-ups to national and international brands, has added a strong versatility in his approach,” said Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo.

“He brings a strong consumer perspective to the table, which is the need of the hour for us as we are growing over a 100 per cent CAGR. As he puts it- he is not only our CMO he is our Chief Relevance Officer. As a progressive company, we feel we need to share the wealth to make wealth; that is what our philosophy has always been,” Daryani added.

Murali officially joined the founders in the year 2018 and began by leading the store-level growth. From there he moved to brand development and was later named the group’s CMO, the firm said in a statement.

Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR chain currently has over 500 outlets in 25 Indian cities and aims to enter over 100 cities soon. The brand also intends to fortify its FMCG vertical, recently hiring a CEO for the vertical and is looking to strengthen its team from eCommerce to modern retail.

The company is currently serving variants of RTE momos and intends to enter cuppa noodles, sauces and other RTE Indian and oriental snack segments by Q2FY23.

Last month, Wow! Momo had raised Rs 125 crore at a valuation of Rs 2,125 crore.

This development comes soon after Softbank-banked hotel aggregator Oyo announced an expansion of their leadership team, elevating Shreerang Godbole to Chief Service Officer and Shirish Damani to the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:46 IST

`
