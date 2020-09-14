Tiger Global, others invest $225 mn in parent of IPL title sponsor Dream 11

Sports technology company Dream Sports, which owns brands such as Dream11, FanCode and DreamX has raised $225 million in a Series-E round led by Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies, ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures.

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 is the title sponsor for this year replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal. It was awarded the sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore in August. The unicorn has several other investors including Multiples, Think Investments, Steadview, Kalaari Capital and Tencent.

“We are excited to welcome our new partners, who share our passion for sports and have extensive experience in building highly valuable tech in India. As a homegrown Indian company, we are proud to continue adding value to our 10 crore Indian sports fans, investors, employees and the overall sports ecosystem in India. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for India and Indian fans through sports technology and innovation,” said Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports.

Talking about this development, Akshay Tanna, Managing Director, TPG said, “The sports sector has high growth potential in India. There is a significant opportunity to enhance the fan experience and we are excited to partner with Dream Sports to leverage technology in ways that will deepen the connection between Indian fans and the sports they love.”

Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.

“Dream Sports is the largest and fastest-growing Sports Tech platform in the country with a phenomenal track record. ChrysCapital is excited to be a part of their vision to transform the way sport is consumed through technology and innovation,” said Kshitij Sheth, Vice President, ChrysCapital.