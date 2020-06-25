TikTok, Helo, SHAREit losing mojo in India after border clash with China

They were once the hottest online properties in India. But today, such popular apps as TikTok, Helo, SHAREit and UC Browser — all produced by Chinese tech companies — are suddenly losing their lustre amongst Indian consumers.

The bloody clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh last week has sparked a popular demand for the shunning of Chinese products, ranging from apps to mobile phones. The result: The rankings of popular Chinese apps in India have seen a steep slide. According to the data from mobile marketing intelligence company SensorTower, the ranking of ...