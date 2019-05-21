TikTok parent company ByteDance appoints new monetisation lead for India

-
Chinese short video TikTok’s parent ByteDance, has appointed Sameer Singh as Vice President, Monetisation (India).
Singh is joining ByteDance from digital media advertising agency GroupM, where he was the CEO for South Asia and will begin his new role in August, based in Gurugram.
He will work closely with ByteDance’s partners and clients while leading the advertising, sales and marketing strategies across all of ByteDance’s products in India.
“I am truly excited to join ByteDance, which is one of the fastest growing global technology companies spearheading innovation in the mobile space. In India, ByteDance has transformed the way people create and interact with their content, and I believe that my experience will contribute to ByteDance’s promising journey in this market,” Singh said in a statement.
TikTok recently touched a billion global downloads, becoming one of the biggest Chinese companies to achieve this milestone outside its home market. It has over 200 million users in India.
The company recently courted trouble with Indian authorities over the availability of pornographic and problematic content on the app, and was taken off app stores of Google and Apple, in accordance with a Madras High Court order.
It was restored after a couple of weeks and has plans to expand in the country. While it does not monetise content yet, it has experimented with monetisation models off and on.
“We are excited to welcome Sameer to the team. We are looking forward to working with him to bring ByteDance’s monetisation efforts in India across our various platforms such as TikTok and Helo to even greater heights,” said Lidong Zhang, Senior Vice President, ByteDance.
ByteDance has a portfolio of applications available in over 150 markets and 75 languages.
