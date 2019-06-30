TikTok parent targets 100 million users by end of 2019 for Helo app

ByteDance, the parent company of popular short video app TikTok, has another winner up its sleeve. Its local language content app Helo, launched a year ago for India, has reached 50 million users by June. The company has now set its sights on expanding further, eyeing 100 million users by the end of 2019. “For Helo, the growth story is language and the machine learning on the app, so that users get personalised and localised news...

In one month (of the launch), we had 1 million downloads. In six months, we had 25 million monthly active users, and in April we had 40 million. Currently ...