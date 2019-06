(TMFL), a vehicle-financing arm of Tata Motors, plans raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in perpetual debt to enhance capital adequacy. It reported capital adequacy ratio of 15.25 per cent (with tier-I of 10.93 per cent) as on March 31.

This is marginally above the regulatory requirements of 15 per cent. The firm would need external capital for growth. ICRA has assigned “A+” for the proposed perpetual debt with negative outlook. It is counted as part of capital for purpose of capital adequacy ratio. ICRA expects the capitalisation to improve over the medium-term backed by capital from TaMo.